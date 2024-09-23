Lions' Dan Campbell locker room speech: 'It was a gritty win'

Gritty. That's how Lions head coach Dan Campbell described the team's win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It was gritty and unglorious – but it was a win.

Campell spoke to the team immediately after the 20-13 win on Sunday in Phoenix. Led by quarterback Jared Goff – who appeared to be on track to be perfect through most of the first half – the Lions pulled out the win against a tough Arizona offense.

The fourth-year head coach didn't hide his enthusiasm for how the team showed up.

"You guys came to work. It was the best week we've had. And here's what I love, man. This week we talked about it. This was one of those, man, gritty, like, unglorious type of games you were going to need to play. And you did that across the board, man," he said.

The Lions continued their recent dominance in the series, improving to 5-0-1 against the Cardinals since 2017. On Sunday, the Lions dominated the game – particularly the rushing game.

"Listen, run game 188 (yards). O-line, 188 on the ground. Defense, you gave up 77. That's outstanding. We run the rush battle," Campbell said.

Not only that, Detroit’s defense kept Kyler Murray and Arizona out of the end zone in the second half, giving up just one field goal.

"The other thing is this quarterback had 45 yards rushing. And that is by far the lowest of the season for him. You guys did exactly what we talked about,"

Detroit (2-1) took a 20-7 lead just before halftime on a well-executed hook-and-ladder play . Goff threw short to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who immediately lateraled to Jahmyr Gibbs, who dashed 20 yards for the touchdown. The Lions caught a break earlier in the drive when Goff appeared to throw a pick-6, but officials ruled the play had been whistled dead just before the snap for the two-minute warning.

Detroit settled for a 20-10 lead at the break after Arizona’s Matt Prater made a 42-yard field goal as time expired. Goff was 12 of 12 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

After that, the second half was up to the defense which allowed just one field goal in the final two quarters.

Next up for the Lions is a return home as they welcome in the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Monday, Sept. 30.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.