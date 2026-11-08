Lions defense stifles Dolphins in 19-9 victory

Just a week after losing team captain Jack Campbell off the defense, and with him still hospitalized, the team was playing for Jack on the road trip to Miami.

The defense stepped up and allowed just three field goals on the way to a 19-9 Lions victory, their fourth straight.

The Detroit (6-2) offense struggled, but still put up decent numbers against the 1-7 Dolphins.

Jake Bates made four field goals on a day that was a bit underwhelming for Goff and the Lions’ top-ranked offense, which entered averaging 29 points and 395.4 yards per game but finished with 271 yards.

Goff completed 17 of 25 passes while being sacked three times as Miami’s defense pressured him throughout. Goff was intercepted by rookie cornerback Chris Johnson on a tipped pass in the first quarter — just the second pick he has thrown this season.

Gibbs averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, finishing with 74 yards on 20 attempts and an 8-yard rushing score that put the Lions ahead 16-6 entering the fourth. All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown had 86 yards receiving for the Lions, who are trying to keep pace in a tough NFC North.

Campbell’s jersey was hanging in his locker at the stadium, and some fans raised signs that read "Campbell Strong."

The Lions never trailed but could not pull away from the rebuilding Dolphins, who had been in four consecutive one-score games entering Sunday.

Bates made kicks of 28, 33, 40 and 43 yards. His 43-yarder gave Detroit a 10-point lead with 4:28 remaining.

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The Lions led 9-6 with four minutes left in the third when Goff connected with Jameson Williams for a 31-yard pickup — Detroit’s longest play of the game — that set up Gibbs’ touchdown run on fourth down, his 11th scrimmage TD this season.

Then the Dolphins took a page out Dan Campbell’s book of aggressive play-calling, executing a fake punt that gave Miami the ball at Detroit’s 18, setting up a 34-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez.

Malik Willis completed 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards and an interception while facing constant pressure from Detroit’s front.

The Dolphins went 0 for 3 in the red zone and failed to top 100 yards rushing for the second straight game. And despite staying within striking distance, the Dolphins had far too many self-inflicted wounds — including 11 penalties, a missed field goal and a kickoff that fell short of the landing zone.

Both teams run successful fake punts

Dolphins punter Bradley Pinion connected with Kaytron Allen for a 46-yard completion on Miami’s fourth-quarter fake punt.

In the second quarter, Jack Fox lined up to punt before tossing an 11-yard pass to Tay Martin, which gave Detroit the ball at the 41.

The Dolphins’ defense held, though, sacking Goff on third down to force a real punt.

Injuries

Dolphins: TE Will Kacmarek (quad) was injured after a low hit in the third quarter. He remained down for a couple of minutes before walking to the sideline unassisted.

Up next

Lions: Travel to Germany, where they will face New England in Munich next Sunday.

Dolphins: At Indianapolis next Sunday.