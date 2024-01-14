Lions defense stifles Rams in red zone, win 24-23

article

In the first playoff game in Ford Field history, the Detroit Lions defense gave up several big plays including touchdowns of 38 and 50 yards. But when the Rams made their way into the red zone, the defense showed up – in a BIG way.

The Lions' defense forced three field goals on three red zone possessions as they buckled down when it mattered the most: in the red zone and at midfield with the Rams driving.

At halftime, head coach Dan Campbell noted that the Lions were allowing too many big plays. But the story of the game won't be the big plays – it's the defensive stands inside the 20.

Three different times, the Rams drove into the Lions 15-yard-line. And three times, they resulted in a Brett Maher field goal. Those three stands were the difference in the game as the Lions held on to win 24-23 at Ford Field.

The defensive stands spoiled a historic night by Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nakua, who had 181 yards receiving – the most by a rookie in a playoff game in NFL history.

The Rams were driving with 4 minutes left but a tight defensive stand at midfield forced a punt. The Rams had just one timeout left – but the Lions offense didn't hesitate – quickly gaining three first downs.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #2 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Re Expand

The Rams could only stop the clock once – and Goff lined up in victory formation for the win.

In the first half, both teams seemed to be unstoppable on offense with the Rams and Lions both scoring on their first three drives. Lions QB Jared Goff was 16 of 18 in that first half for 194 yards while Rams QB Matthew Stafford was 12 of 16 for 196 yards.

The first half ended at 21-17. But the second half was a field goal story.

The Rams' defense forced multiple three-and-outs while the Lions defense held down inside the red zone.

After an offensive shootout in the first half, a total of just 9 points were scored in the second half – it was just enough for the Lions to win.