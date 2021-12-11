Lions have 7 players on COVID list before playing Broncos

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert and linebacker Tavante Beckett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves Saturday put seven players on the list and they join running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price and center Evan Brown.

The Lions listed many players as questionable on the injury report with an illness, including starting offensive linemen Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai and key players on defense, including linebacker Charles Harris.

