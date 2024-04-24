Detroit Lions make Amon-Ra St. Brown highest-paid WR with $120M contract

Amon-Ra St. Brown waited four rounds to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Three years later, he's about to paid for his patience and dedication as the Lions have signed him to a massive extension.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the story that the Lions have reached a mega extension on the superstar wide receiver. The was signed for four years at $120 million – with $77 million guaranteed.

The contract makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL – just one day before the draft in Detroit.

St. Brown, who was picked with the 7th pick of the 4th round of the 2021 draft, quickly emerged as a star in the Motor City. Last year, he had his best season during the Lions' long-awaited resurgence to the top of the league in 2023-24. He recorded personal bests in catches (119), yards (1,515), and touchdowns (10).

Each year as a Lion, St. Brown made leaps on the field for Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes. In his rookie season, he finished with 912 yards and 5 TDs. He followed that up with 1,161 yards and 6 TD's in 2022 before his career-best season in yards and TDs.

Last year, during the playoff run, he was third in the league for receiving yards behind only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb and he finished in a tie at fourth in TDs behind Hill, Lamb, and Mike Evans.