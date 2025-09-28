Lions offense shows out over top ranked Browns defense in decisive victory

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: DJ. Reed #4 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on September 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After punting on their opening drive, the Detroit Lions offense turned on another gear in the first half, dropping 20 points on the NFL’s top-rated defense. The final score was 34-10.

Detroit dominated all aspects of the game, forcing three turnovers, and scoring a punt return touchdown as well.

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored two touchdowns, on seven catches.

The Lions fell behind 7-0 after the Browns' first offensive drive of the game. From there it was all Detroit for the rest of the half.

Detroit tied it up on their next drive, en route to scoring 20 unanswered points to close out the half.

The only rough patch for the Lions was when Aidan Hutchinson went down with an injury with less than two minutes to go, but he was back on the field with the next Detroit drive.

St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs both scored first half touchdowns, and kicker Jake Bates kicked two field goals, including a 58-yarder to close out the half.



