Lions route Bears in Ben Johnson's return to Ford Field

The Lions abused the Bears on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

Detroit moved the ball at will, and ran up the score. The Bears pulled to within 21-14 late in the first half, when the Lions marched down the field in a 2-minute drill to score with only seconds left, pushing the score to 28-14. From there the route was on.

The final score was 52-21, with the Lions reserves playing much of the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff had 334 yards passing and five touchdowns, tying a franchise record he and Mathew Stafford shared for most in a single game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had three receiving touchdowns, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each ran in a score. Brock Wright and Jameson Willams also caught touchdowns. St. Brown (9 catches for 114 yards) and Williams (2 catches for 108 yards) were both over the century mark in receiving yards, with Gibbs crossing the 100-yard mark from scrimmage with 94 rushing and 10 receiving yards.

Aidan Hutchinson recorded his first sack of the season on defense.

The Lions (1-1) dropped the opener at Green Bay and responded as they have consistently under coach Dan Campbell, avoiding consecutive losses in the regular season over the last 2 1/2 years.

The Bears (0-2) turned the ball over twice in the first half, leading to a 28-14 deficit that was too large to overcome in coach Ben Johnson’s return to the city where he became an offensive coordinator and one of the NFL’s top coaching candidates.

Chicago also turned it over on downs in each half, had eight penalties and gave up four sacks.

The Lions were three points from matching a franchise record for points in a game, and the Bears were three points from tying the most they’ve allowed.

Chicago’s Caleb Williams was 19 of 30 for 207 yards with two touchdowns to Rome Odunze, a 28-yard pass to answer Detroit’s game-opening touchdown and a 6-yard throw to make it 21-14 late in the first half.

Caleb Williams, selected No. 1 overall last year when the NFL draft was in Detroit, also threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted and was taken out midway through the fourth quarter.

With offensive coordinator John Morton calling plays, Goff got the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the running game and St. Brown and Jameson Williams through the air.

The Lions took advantage of a break late in the first half when 6 seconds were put on the clock after they appeared to run out of time, leading to Johnson waving his team off the field only to have them return for another snap.

Goff threw a 4-yard pass to St. Brown to give Detroit a 14-point lead just before halftime and connected with him for scores in the third and fourth quarter.

St. Brown finished with nine catches for 115 yards. Williams had two catches for 108 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Injuries

Bears: Starting DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) was inactive. Starting LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and DB Jaylon Johnson (groin) left the game with injuries.

Lions: DE Marcus Davenport, who had the team’s first sack this season in the third quarter, left the game with ankle and shoulder injuries. Backup TE Shane Zylstra (ankle) was hurt during the game.

The Lions next game is Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.