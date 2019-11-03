Expand / Collapse search

Lions rule out Daniels, Glasgow against Raiders on FOX 2

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Detroit Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow (60) blocks during a regular season game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions on October 27, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow for Sunday's game at Oakland on FOX 2.

Daniels has a foot injury, and Glasgow has been dealing with back issues. Detroit had already ruled out defensive back Tracy Walker because of a knee injury.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have put running back Tra Carson on injured reserve. They had listed him as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Detroit signed running back Paul Perkins to the active roster from the practice squad.