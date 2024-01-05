Lions to celebrate NFC North title Sunday vs. Vikings, urge fans to arrive early

This Sunday, Lions fans who want to celebrate with the team and 65,000 other fans will want to make sure they're not part of the late-arriving crowd. The team is planning a spectacular celebration for the team's NFC North title.

On Friday, the Lions posted a new addition to the inside of Ford Field: The 2023 NFC North banner – the first one that the team has ever hung – is now in the rafters.

It's been more than 30 years in the making, but finally, after much anticipation and a season that lived up to the hype, an NFC North Division Champions banner now hangs over the field where the Detroit Lions play.

This Sunday, the Lions close out the 2023 regular season against the Minnesota Vikings. As the team and fans look ahead to the playoffs – they're a virtual lock for the 3 seed in the NFC – the Lions are planning a celebration before Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff.

According to the Lions on X, aside from the traditional Pride Plaza and Power Hour, the Lions will spend 30 minutes recognizing the team for what they've done on the field.

Here's the schedule of events, according to the Lions:

9:00 - Parking lots and garages open

10:00 - Pride Plaza

10:30 - Ford Field gates open

10:30-12:00 - Power Hour

12:35 - Pre-game entertainment

12:40 - Special Pregame 2023 NFC North Division Championship Recognition

12:50 - Player Introductions

1:00 - Kickoff

The biggest thing that fans will want to make sure they're there for is the championship recognition portion of the pregame.