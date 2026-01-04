Lions topple Bears 19-16 to end disappointing season with winning record

After being officially eliminated from the playoffs on Christmas Day, the Lions still had to close out the season with a game against the NFC North Champion Chicago Bears.

Earlier this year, Detroit had their way with the Bears, but since then the season has gone in opposite directions for both teams. The Lions struggled and came into the game 8-8, while the Bears excelled and won the division with an 11-5 record coming into the day. None of that mattered Sunday as the Lions closed out the season with a victory to preserve their fourth straight winning season.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 04: Jameson Williams #1 of the Detroit Lions catches a pass against Nahshon Wright #26 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on January 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Lions, playing for nothing but pride, dominated the first half, leading 13-0 at halftime. But the Bears roared back in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to tie the game at 16, after trailing 16-0 to start the final quarter.

With 5:24 to play, the Lions took the ball in a tied game and drove down the field before a costly turnover gave the ball back to the Bears with 2:11 to play. After a punt, the Lions were left with under a minute to score. They went on a quick drive and Jake Bates hit the game-winning field goal.