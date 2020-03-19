Lions trade Darius Slay to Eagles, Lions can tap into free agency or draft to replace

article

The tone of this piece won't be one of shock. We knew this was coming, or, at least, if you'd read the tea leaves since last season we knew it was likely: the Lions have traded Darius Slay to the Eagles for a 3rd and a 5th round picks in the 2020 draft.

Slay had developed from a second-round pick in 2013 to a 3-time Pro Bowler. He is regarded as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league, but it became clear over time that the Lions didn't want to give him the extension he was looking for.

One, by the way, he got from the Eagles. Slay immediately agreed to a 3 year, $50 million deal making him, on average, the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

The move frees up around $10 million in cap room for the Lions.

There is still a lot of talent left on the free agent market and it will be interesting to see if they dip back in. They signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant on Wednesday. He will help fill some of the void left by Slay but they still need more talent there.

That could be handled in the draft where they have been connected to Ohio State's Jeff Okudah. He is considered one of the top cornerback prospects to come out of the college ranks in years.

On a personal note. As the radio voice of the Lions, it was a thrill to watch Darius rise from a struggling young player to become one of the league's stars. Game-winning interceptions against the Eagles, Vikings, and Chargers were just a few of the plays that lit up Ford Field and I had a ball calling those moments. I wish Darius well in Philadelphia.