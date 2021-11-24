Lions vs. Bears: How to watch the Thanksgiving Day Classic

article

For the 82nd year, the Detroit Lions are playing in the Thanksgiving Day Classic and, like many others, you can watch every single play on FOX 2.

The Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears will play at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, continuing one of the grandest traditions in the NFL.

The Lions (0-8-1) are still searching for their first win of the season but have been very close in recent weeks including a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears (3-7) are also in the middle of a 4-game losing streak including a 29-27 loss against Pittsburgh last week.

How to watch Bears at Lions

Gameday starts much earlier than the 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

FOX 2 Lions Gameday live airs LIVE from Ford Field starting at 9:30 a.m. You can watch every single minute of Gameday live at FOX2detroit.com/live.

At 10:30 a.m., the guys at FOX take over for Fox NFL Kickoff until 12:30 p.m. That's when it's finally game time.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit and, if you don't have tickets, you can watch every single play on FOX 2. NOTE: You cannot watch it on our live page. NFL rules prohibit us from streaming it. However, you can see every play on FOX 2. Here's how to watch it on any TV provider in the Detroit area:

Antenna: Channel 2

Xfinity: Channel 2

Directv: Channel 663

Dish Network: Channel 8033

Spectrum: Channel 2

WOW!: Channel 202

Wyandotte Cable: Channel 502

How to stream Lions vs Bears

The game is available for streaming on other platforms on your computer or your phone or tablet. To watch on a computer, pull up detroitlions.com and look for the link to watch live when the game starts.

On your phone or tablet, download the Detroit Lions and tap on the banner at the top of the page when the game has started.

Listen to the game

If you're on the move, you can set your radio to 97.1 to listen to Dan Miller call the game. He'll be joined by Lomas Brown on color commentary and T.J. Lang is reporting from the sidelines.

What's the line on the Lions vs Bears?

Detroit fans may want to look away. The Lions are not expected to win this game, even though it's at home. In fact, Chiacgo is favored on FOX Bet by 4 points to take the win.

That means if the Lions win or lose by less than 4, and you bet on the Lions to cover, you win!

Are there tickets still available for the Lions vs Bears?

As of Wednesday, Nov. 24, yes, there are still tickets available throughout the entire stadium.

Seats in the 300 area (the top) are going for $60 each while tickets in the lower bowl are going for more than $300 each. You can find tickets on the Lions' site