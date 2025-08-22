Lions vs Texans: How to watch Detroit's final preseason game before NFL kicks off

The Brief The Detroit Lions take on the Houston Texans in the final preseason match before the regular season commences. The Lions-Texans game starts at 1 p.m. from Ford Field. FOX 2 will stream the game live on air and on our connected TV app.



Detroit's final preseason game is here as the Lions take on the Texans at Ford Field.

The past three games have been eventful despite meaning nothing for the regular season. In addition to a dramatic injury at the end of the game against the Atlanta Falcons, some Lions performed well in a hard-fought game against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

Detroit still needs to lock down its final roster before the regular season begins.

Lions vs Texans: How to watch

This weekend's contest begins at 1 p.m. from Ford Field.

FOX 2 is the home of the Lions and you can watch every play on FOX 2. But if you're out and about on Saturday, you can still catch the Lions! Stream them on your phone or connected TV with the FOX LOCAL app.

It's completely free!

You must live within the Detroit market to stream the game on FOX LOCAL.

If you're having trouble getting the Lions game on your phone or app, click or tap here for support.

How to watch the Lions statewide

We know Lions fans are everywhere – from Marquette to Toledo – and that's they Lions are available anywhere on your TV.

The Lions TV Network Stretches across the entire state. So if you're on the shores of Lake Superior, visiting Traverse City for a last summer stop, or heading to Grand Rapids for the weekend, the Lions are everywhere.

Detroit::

WJBK FOX 2

Lansing::

WSYM FOX 47

Grand Rapids::

WXMI FOX 17 West Michigan

Saginaw/Flint::

WNEM CBS 5

Cadillac::

WFQX LOCAL 32

Marquette/Upper Peninsula::

LOCAL 3

Toledo::

WUPW FOX 36