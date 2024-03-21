March Madness: Michigan State takes on Mississippi State in first round of NCAA tourney

Michigan State University kicked off the March Madness tournament as they faced off against Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Michigan State Spartans (19-14, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-13, 10-11 SEC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State.

The Bulldogs are 10-11 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Spartans are 11-11 against Big Ten teams. Michigan State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Hall averaging 3.9.

Mississippi State averages 74.8 points, 8.9 more per game than the 65.9 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 73.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 69.1 Mississippi State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyson Walker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.