Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Wolverines head to national championship after Final Four win over Wildcats

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 4, 2026 11:34pm EDT
Michigan Wolverines
FOX 2 Detroit
article

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 04: Nimari Burnett #4 of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a shot in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on Apr

Expand

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Wolverines are headed to the national championship after defeating the Arizona Wildcats during Saturday's Final Four matchup.

The Wolverines led the Wildcats 49 to 32 at halftime, a lead they were able to hold onto in the second half. 

Michigan won 91-73.

It was a game of talent on both sides – Michigan and Arizona came in with the nation’s top two defenses, a pair of top-five offenses and somewhere between eight and a dozen NBA stars between them.

Junior center Aday Mara scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds, Yaxel Lendeborg had 11 points in 14 minutes and the Blue blew through their fifth straight March Madness opponent by double digits while becoming the first team to break 90 points five times in a single tournament.

Michigan will go on to play UConn for the national championship on Monday after the Huskies defeated the Fighting Illini.

Michigan's Lendeborg injured

Michigan's star forward Yaxel Lendeborg left the game in the first half after suffering an ankle injury.

Lendeborg twisted his ankle after stepping on the foot of Arizona's Motiejus Krivas. This is the same ankle he injured in the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite the injury, he did return in the second half after a series of warm-ups. 

The Source: Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Michigan WolverinesNCAA Mens Basketball TournamentSports