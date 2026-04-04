Michigan Wolverines head to national championship after Final Four win over Wildcats

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The Michigan Wolverines are headed to the national championship after defeating the Arizona Wildcats during Saturday's Final Four matchup.

The Wolverines led the Wildcats 49 to 32 at halftime, a lead they were able to hold onto in the second half.

Michigan won 91-73.

It was a game of talent on both sides – Michigan and Arizona came in with the nation’s top two defenses, a pair of top-five offenses and somewhere between eight and a dozen NBA stars between them.

Junior center Aday Mara scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds, Yaxel Lendeborg had 11 points in 14 minutes and the Blue blew through their fifth straight March Madness opponent by double digits while becoming the first team to break 90 points five times in a single tournament.

Michigan will go on to play UConn for the national championship on Monday after the Huskies defeated the Fighting Illini.

Michigan's Lendeborg injured

Michigan's star forward Yaxel Lendeborg left the game in the first half after suffering an ankle injury.

Lendeborg twisted his ankle after stepping on the foot of Arizona's Motiejus Krivas. This is the same ankle he injured in the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite the injury, he did return in the second half after a series of warm-ups.