Michigan escapes 72-70 as Northwestern misses 3 at buzzer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Houstan scored 18 points, DeVante’ Jones added 15 points with six assists, and Michigan escaped with a 72-70 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Michigan forward Jaron Faulds missed two free throws, leading 72-69, with 8.5 seconds left and the Wolverines elected to foul Boo Buie near midcourt before he could attempt at 3-pointer. Buie, an 80% free-throw shooter, made the first free throw and missed the second but Pete Nance grabbed the rebound and got it to Julian Roper for a 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim at the buzzer.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 26: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks the ball during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Arena on January 26, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Eli Brooks added 12 points for Michigan (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten), which has won its last 10 homes games in the series. Houstan, the Big Ten freshman of the week after making 8 of 11 from long range in his last two games, was 5 of 7 from the field with three 3s. Hunter Dickinson, entered having scored 20-plus in four of his last five games, was held to nine points in 29 minutes before fouling out with 2:29 left.

Michigan led 48-37 early in the second half before being outscored 25-9. Northwestern tied it at 51 on Ryan Greer’s corner 3-pointer to cap an 11-1 run and another Greer 3 with 7:58 left gave the Wildcats their first lead, 56-55, since 17-16.

Nance had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Northwestern (9-9, 2-7), which has lost seven of its last eight. Buie and Ryan Young each finished with 13.

Both teams play against ranked opponents on Saturday. Michigan is at the 10th-ranked Spartans, and Northwestern hosts No. 24 Illinois.