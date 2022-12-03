Follow live: Michigan vs Purdue in Big Ten Championship

article

Michigan is searching for a back-to-back Big Ten Championship as they take on Purdue in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are a virtual lock for the College Football Playoff bu can make that certain with a win in the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Purdue Boilermakers by scoring on their first drive of the night on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland. The touchdown came at the end of a 55-yard drive that took less than four minutes as Michigan seemed to have their way with the Boilermakers defense.

The Wolverines were the first to score on the night after the defense forced Purdue into a quick 3-and-out that resulted in a -10 yard drive that featured a sack by DE Jaylen Harrell for a loss of 7. But Purdue's offense quickly turned that around and drove down the field for a 92-yard touchdown drive to tie the score at 7 with a t little more than 5 minutes to go.

After Purdue's defense forced a 3-and-out, Michigan's defense did the same - or so it seemed. Purdue ran a fake punt and picked up the first down by less than an inch. On the next play, Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell connected with Charlie Jones - a lifelong friend and teammate - for 25 yards to get deep into Michigan territory to end the first quarter.

But the defense held, forcing Purdue to kick a field goal and taking the lead for the first time at 10-7.

Michigan took the lead on a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Luke Schoonmaker, which capped a 75-yard drive, which nearly stalled at the Purdue 3. As Michigan was facing a 4th and 6 and opted for a field goal attempt. But Purdue jumped offsides and Michigan converted on 4th and 1.

Purdue then went on a 13-play drive that took over 5 minutes but Michigan's defense again held them to a field goal.

With a little more than a minute left, Michigan tried to drive but went 3-and-out, giving Purdue a shot at some points before the end of the half. The Boilermakers got it to mid-field but a holding penalty was costly, forcing Purdue to regain the yards lost on the penalty and the Boilermakers tried to set up a Hail Mary but Michigan's defense stood up, forcing a throw away by O'Connell.

At halftime, Michigan holds a 14-13 lead.

Coming out of halftime, Michigan's Donovan Edwards ripped off a 60-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to get the Wolverines to the Purdue 15. Four plays later, Kalel Mullings punched it in from the 1, extending the Michigan lead to 21-13.

After another 3-and-out, the skill of the Wolverines started to show as J.J. McCarthy connected with Schoonmaker for a 40-yard gain. On the next play, Edwards ran in it from the 27-yard-line for his first touchdown of the game, putting Michigan up 28-13.

On the next drive, Purdue was pushing Michigan's defense and had the ball at their 25-yard-line - until O'Connell underthrew his receiver and was intercepted by CB Will Johnson at the Michigan 1-yard-line.

McCarthy and the offense were able to get out from the shadow of their goal posts but still had to punt it back to Purdue. A defensive stand inside their own 10-yard-line and Purdue added another field goal to get to with 12 at 28-16.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan is chasing an undefeated season, a second straight Big Ten title and its second straight playoff bid. But the Wolverines come into this game with even more at stake. They’ve won 11 national championships in school history but only one since 1949, that one coming in 1997. A win Saturday won’t end the streak but would set up Michigan for a top-two playoff seed. West Division champ Purdue is making its first title game appearance, seeking to end a 22-year Big Ten title drought. A win would cement the legacy of this Purdue squad and likely result in a New Year’s Day bowl bid.

KEY MATCHUP

Purdue run defense vs. Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. Star Blake Corum was having a Heisman Trophy-type season until hurting his knee against Illinois. He is expected to have surgery and miss the postseason. Edwards shredded the Buckeyes defense for 216 yards and two TDs despite playing with his right hand in a soft cast. The Boilermakers, meanwhile, have struggled most against power-running teams such as Wisconsin and Iowa and they must slow down Michigan’s back to have a chance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Purdue: QB Aidan O’Connell. In six years, the Illinois prep star has gone from walk-on to all-conference selection and now on the cusp of joining Mike Phipps and Drew Brees as the Boilermakers only Big Ten-winning quarterbacks since 1953. But it’s also been an emotional week for O’Connell, who returned home following the division-clinching win at Indiana to mourn the death of his oldest brother.

Michigan: QB J.J. McCarthy. While the Wolverines are back in Indianapolis for the second straight year, McCarthy only made it into last year’s game for mop-up duty. This time, he’ll be running the show and after a big game against the Buckeyes, coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan fans are hopeful more big moments from the second-year quarterback are on the horizon.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan’s 24 wins over the past two seasons are the most in school history. ... Purdue has lost four consecutive games in this series but last played the Wolverines in 2017. ... When ranked, Michigan is 31-5 all-time against Purdue. ... The Boilermakers were 2-1 against ranked foes this season, losing their home opener to Penn State while winning road games against Minnesota and Illinois. ... Michigan has won 14 straight against conference foes, the school’s longest mark since a 16-game stretch from 1996-98. ... The Wolverines haven’t won back-to-back conference crowns since 2003-04. ... Purdue WR Charlie Jones played in last season’s title game with Iowa. This year, Jones has 97 receptions for 1,197 yards, both league highs, and 12 TD receptions, tied for the league lead.

