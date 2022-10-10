Michigan running back coach Mike Hart back in Ann Arbor after collapsing mid-game at Indiana

article

Michigan running back coach Mike Hart, who collapsed in the middle of Saturday's game at Indiana, is back home in Ann Arbor, according to a statement from the University of Michigan.

Hart put out a statement through the athletics department saying that he was back in Ann Arbor and things are "trending in a positive direction" after he was carted off the field in Bloomington, Indiana.

It was unclear what happened to Hart during Saturday's win but it's believed he suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the game.

Hart wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee. Several Michigan coaches including head coach Jim Harbaugh stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

In his statement on Monday, Hart thanked the trainers and paramedics at Indiana as well as doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan's team doctors and staff, and Harbaugh.

I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players, and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.

My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon. — Michigan running back coach Mike Hart

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.