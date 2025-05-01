Michigan State University athletic director Alan Haller leaving

article

The Brief Alan Hallar is leaving MSU after serving as the athletic director since 2021. Prior to that role, he was the deputy athletic director. The school will use a search firm to help fill the role.



Michigan State University is beginning the search for a new athletic director as Alan Haller leaves, the school announced Thursday.

His final day will be May 11.

Haller has held the role since September 2021 after serving as the deputy athletic director. He was also a lieutenant for the university police department for 13 years.

"I’m grateful for Alan’s leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership," MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said. "He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity."

Under Haller's leadership, the school has seen several Big Ten championships, including men’s basketball, women’s soccer, women’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey, and women’s cross country. According to a release from the university, student athletes also achieved the highest cumulative GPA - 3.4324 - while Haller led the athletic department.

What's next:

Current deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo will serve as co-interim athletic directors while the school searches for a permanent director. MSU will use search firm TurnkeyZRG, and an advisory committee will work alongside Guskiewicz and the firm throughout the process.

"This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever," Guskiewicz said. "Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation’s more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future."