Nathaniel Lowe’s 3-run triple helps Nationals past AL-leading Tigers 9-4 for a doubleheader split

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a go-ahead triple with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and finished with four RBIs as the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4 Wednesday night for a doubleheader split.

Josh Bell had three RBIs for Washington, which won at home for only the second time in 11 games since June 7.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Luis García Jr. #2 of the Washington Nationals scores a run on a single by Josh Bell #19 during the first inning of game two of a split doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park on July 2, 2025 in Washington, Expand

Jahmai Jones drove in two for AL-leading Detroit. The Tigers had won three in a row, including an 11-2 victory in the first game as Riley Greene hit two homers and tied a career high with six RBIs.

Detroit had retired 13 consecutive Nationals when Tommy Kahnle (0-1) entered in the eighth. With the Tigers leading 4-3, he gave up two singles and a walk before Lowe pulled one down the right-field line to clear the bases . Lowe scored on Bell’s double to left-center, which ended Kahnle’s outing.

The Nationals scored twice more when Paul DeJong greeted reliever Brenan Hanifee with an RBI single and came around on Jacob Young’s one-out grounder.

Cole Henry (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first major league victory.

Lowe and Bell had RBI singles in the first inning against Jack Flaherty, and Bell added another run-scoring hit in the third.

Flaherty allowed three runs in five innings while striking out nine, including the last seven Nationals he faced.

Spencer Torkelson hit a run-scoring double in the fourth for Detroit and pinch-hitter Colt Keith added an RBI double in the sixth. Jones’ two-run double in the seventh gave the Tigers the lead.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out a season-low two.

Key moment

Lowe’s triple was the big hit in Washington’s six-run eighth inning.

Key stat

Washington was 7 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Detroit LHP Dietrich Enns (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start while Washington counters with RHP Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.73) in Thursday’s series finale.