NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons' Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 28: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons punches Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic in the back of the head during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: Expand

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against Washington. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City

The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary. Hayes will lose the most, about $121,000.