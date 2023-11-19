NFC North-leading Detroit Lions rally from 12-point deficit to beat Bears 31-26

David Montgomery’s go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted the Detroit Lions to a 31-26 comeback victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Lions (8-2) overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff’s season-high three interceptions, and a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06 to rally for the win.

Detroit has its best record through 10 games since 1962, giving the franchise a shot to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

The Bears (3-8) blew chances to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years.