Expand / Collapse search

NFL Commissioner applauds Detroit Lions, says team has built a culture 'you can feel'

By and Jack Nissen
Published 
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit

NFL Commissioner speaks on Detroit Lions

There was a well-known face in the football world that was in attendance in Detroit for the Lions game Sunday: the NFL commissioner. Roger Goodell talked about the team's rising performance and what it means for the city.

(FOX 2) - Among the biggest statements that the NFL commissioner made ahead of the Detroit Lions win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday was the people taking notice of the team. It's fans, it's other teams, but also, it's TV networks.

"We're getting networks asking about the Lions," said Roger Goodell.

As the team's profile has risen in the national spotlight, so have the number of eyes paying attention to their success - and this season has brought more than its fair share to Detroit. 

But that momentum actually goes back to last season, Goodell said.

"I think a lot of that goes back to the final game last season. When they went into Green Bay, they didn't have anything to play for, but they went and they beat their divisional opponent, knocked them out of the playoffs," he said. "I think people woke up to that and they saw that and I think they admire that. And then the (this season's) kickoff game, you made another statement."

The Lions overcame the Packers in the last game of the season in what was a meaningless win for them playoff-wise, but a satisfying one for those who never want to lose to a divisional opponent. But it also set a tone for the next season that head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes have leaned into. 

Featured

NFC North-leading Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26 on Montgomery’s TD run
article

NFC North-leading Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26 on Montgomery’s TD run

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff was having perhaps his worst game in three years with the Detroit Lions — whose fans even booed him at times — until it was time to win.

Goodell said those figures, as well as owner Sheila Hamp have been instrumental in the team's success.

"She's been extraordinary," Goodell said of Hamp. "Focused on things she needed to focus on, she's done a remarkable job. Brad and the coach, (Team President) Rob has done a great job, they built a culture that you can feel when you walk in the field."

And not just Ford Field - any field. The wave of Honolulu Blue jerseys that greet teams at Detroit Lions away games has robbed some of that home field advantage. 

Detroit will have more opportunities for big-time TV coverage when the NFL Draft comes to town next year. It will be more than just a place for players to find their new homes. Detroit will also get put on the map with millions of people seeing the city.

Related

Lions' owner Sheila Hamp: Winning Super Bowl would be wonderful 'for the city, the fans, my family'
article

Lions' owner Sheila Hamp: Winning Super Bowl would be wonderful 'for the city, the fans, my family'

The Detroit Lions' future looks bright -- and they're getting an even brighter spotlight with the season opener on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Owner Sheila Hamp says this is an incredible opportunity for the team.