Dates set for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is still more than a full year away but on Thursday, the city of Detroit announced the official dates for the Draft in the Motor City.

Visit Detroit and the NFL announced the 2024 NFL Draft will take place April 25-27, 2024 in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

"It's another great day in the Detroit region, with the official announcement of dates for the 2024 NFL Draft," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO. "Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality. Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community."

The three-day event has become a massive opportunity for cities to capitalize on the NFL's popularity and is expected to attract millions of fans to the city.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light to Detroit, a tremendous hub of sports and culture," said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International. "With the Lions’ passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, we know the Motor City will make an unforgettable Draft experience as we celebrate all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football."

As part of the event, the NFL Draft experience will give fans an opportunity to take part in games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Detroiters have shown many times our ability to put on highly successful national events and we will be ready again to welcome the world next April," said Mike Duggan, City of Detroit Mayor. "Next year's NFL Draft is going be an incredible opportunity for hundreds of thousands of visitors to see the progress our city is making."

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl Champions.