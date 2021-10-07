NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. Seahawks, picks, point spread, more

article

The Los Angeles Rams are 2.5-point road favorites over the Seattle Seahawks in what should be a key NFC West matchup.

The Rams and Seahawks are in pursuit mode as Los Angeles (3-1) and Seattle (2-2) are both chasing division leader Arizona (4-0).

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are 14-8 against the spread (ATS) as the home underdog.

Since Sean McVay took over the Rams, they are 13-7-1 ATS after a loss (Los Angeles lost to Arizona 37-20 on Oct. 3), third-best in the league since 2017.

The Seahawks have dominated the NFC West with Russell Wilson at quarterback, winning four of the past eight division titles.

But the Rams have gotten the best of the Seahawks since the end of the 2017 season, winning six of the past eight contests. Los Angeles has won three of the past five games played in Seattle.

The game will be a homecoming for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp , who leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns (five) and ranks third in receiving yards (431). Kupp was a record-setting player for Eastern Washington University before being taken by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks also drafted another star in the third round, taking Wilson out of Wisconsin with the No. 75 overall pick in 2012. Wilson has thrown at least two touchdowns in three of the four games for Seattle this season.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX/NFL Network)

Point spread: Rams -2.5 points (Rams favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Rams -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Seahawks +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Russell Wilson has struggled in his last four matchups against this aggressive Rams defense, absorbing 21 sacks and throwing just three TDs and four INTs, and losing three games.

"Seattle’s defense has looked solid against bad or average QBs ( Carson Wentz and rookie Trey Lance ) but was torched for 6.4 yards per play by Ryan Tannehill and 6.2 yards per play by Kirk Cousins . Matt Stafford ’s offense is better than both of those and will have plenty of success."

"I usually like to grab a divisional home dog in a prime time spot like this, but Seattle’s defense remains a mess, and the offense has been herky-jerky – punchless in the second half of both losses, and opening the game with five three-and-outs in S.F."

PICK: Rams (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

