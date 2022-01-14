NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Cowboys, point spread, more

article

The San Francisco 49ers (10-7) and Dallas Cowboys (12-5) have each won the Super Bowl five times as the storied franchises will meet Sunday in the Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); 49ers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The 49ers are 9-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Cowboys are 13-4 ATS this season, best in the NFL .

The 49ers are 8-9 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Cowboys are 8-9 on the over in the O/U this season.

The 49ers have hit the over in the O/U in seven of their past eight games at Dallas. The Cowboys have hit the over in the O/U in eight of their past 11 home games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like San Francisco plus the points. They are a very physical team. Jimmy Garoppolo as a starter is what, 32-14? They're healthy again and Deebo Samuel is a major matchup issue for everybody.

"Dallas was 6-0 against the NFC East, but 6-5 against everyone else. A lot of their wins this season were against average quarterbacks and average teams."

PICK: 49ers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Cowboys own a 5-2 postseason record against the 49ers, but San Francisco beat Dallas 28-27 in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, which became known as "The Catch" for Dwight Clark catching the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana.

This playoff matchup will be a battle between San Francisco's defense and Dallas' offense.

The 49ers rank third in the NFL for the fewest yards allowed per game (310.0). The Cowboys lead the NFL in total offense, averaging 407.0 yards per game.

San Francisco's defense is led by defensive end Nick Bosa , who is fourth in the NFL in sacks (15.5).

The 49ers' offense is led by their versatile wide receiver Samuel. He has 77 catches for 1,405 yards (18.1 yards per catch) with six touchdowns. Samuel also has 59 carries for 365 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns. Samuel's even completed a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Another weapon in the passing game is tight end George Kittle , who has 71 catches for 910 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with six touchdowns.

Garoppolo is 301-for-441 passing (68.3%) for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Dallas' offense features quarterback Dak Prescott , who is 410-for-596 passing (68.8%) for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has 237 carries for 1,002 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns.

Prescott's favorite receivers are CeeDee Lamb (79 catches, 1,102 yards, 13.9 yards per catch and six touchdowns) and Amari Cooper (68 catches, 865 yards, 12.7 YPC and eight TDs).

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the NFL in interceptions with 11, at least three more than everyone else.

Linebacker Micah Parsons , who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Parsons has 13 sacks (sixth in the NFL), 84 tackles and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys lead the NFL in takeaways (34) and are tied for lead in turnover differential (+14) with the Indianapolis Colts . The 49ers are tied for 22nd in turnover differential at -4.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-17-1, having won the past three games and six of the previous seven.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).