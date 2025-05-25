Panthers fall to Birmingham Stallions, await playoff rematch

The Michigan Panthers fell 26-22 to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium just two weeks before their USFL Conference Championship rematch.



After a Birmingham lost fumble on their opening drive of the second half, both teams traded scoring drives on six consecutive possessions. Michigan had the ball last looking for the game winning touchdown, but they fell short at Birmingham’s 10-yard line.



Danny Etling put together another good performance in his third start of the season, completing 23-of-39 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan put up 335 total yards of offense in the loss.



Both teams were held scoreless through the first 15 minutes, but Michigan found the endzone just two minutes into the second quarter with an Etling 33-yard heave to Siaosi Mariner for the touchdown. Etling connected with Samson Nacua for the one-point conversion and the 7-0 lead.



On Birmingham’s ensuing drive, quarterback J’Mar Smith, pressured by Breeland Speaks and Ron Stone Jr., ran into a T.J. Carter sack. Stone Jr. picked up a sack of his own just two plays later. The Stallions snuck into Michigan territory but were forced to punt.



Birmingham tied the game on their next possession with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Deon Cain. Smith ran in the one-point conversion attempt.



The Stallions opened the second half with the ball and drove all the way to Michigan’s 18-yard line, but the Panthers defense came up with a timely takeaway. Recent newcomer Benning Potoa’e jarred the ball loose from Stallions running back C.J. Marable on a run, and Adonis Alexander scooped up the fumble and returned it 54 yards to Birmingham’s 28-yard line.



Michigan only needed three plays to take advantage of the turnover, with Etling throwing another touchdown pass, this time to Gunnar Oakes. The one-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 24: Ron Stone #91 of Michigan Panthers sacks J'Mar Smith #1 of Birmingham Stallions in the third quarter of a game at Protective Stadium on May 24, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/UFL/Getty Images)





The Stallions took their first lead of the game with a Larry Roundtree II rushing touchdown, his second of the game. Smith found Jordan Thomas for the one-point conversion and a 20-16 advantage with 11:23 remaining in the game.



On Michigan’s ensuing drive, Etling found Mariner deep for a 45-yard gain to get into the red zone. Two plays later, facing third-and-10, Etling drove a pass into the chest of Jaylon Moore for the first down to Birmingham’s one-yard line. Toa Taua finished the drive with a rushing touchdown. The one-point conversion was unsuccessful, but Michigan got the lead back.



Michigan’s lead did not last long, as Smith led the Stallions to another scoring drive ending with another 19-yard touchdown pass to Cain with 2:30 remaining. That would be the difference to give the Stallions the win, as Michigan was unable to end their losing streak against Birmingham.



Etling completed 23-of-39 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Smith completed 22-of-31 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns for Birmingham.



Taua was Michigan’s leading rusher with 47 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts. Smith was also the leading rusher for Birmingham with 30 yards on seven carries.



Michigan’s leading receiver was Mariner with five receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Cain was the leading receiver for the Stallions with four receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns.



The Panthers (6-3) will return to Ford Field in Week 10 for their regular season finale against the Houston Roughnecks (3-5). Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN. The Stallions (6-3) will take on the Memphis Showboats (2-7) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, kicking off at 3 p.m. on Sunday.