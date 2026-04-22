Pistons even series with Magic, snap 11 game home playoff losing streak

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DETROIT, MI - APRIL 22: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Orlando Magic during Round One Game Two of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

For a minute, things were looking bleak for the Pistons, after dropping the first game in the series to the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, and heading into halftime tied at 46 in game two.

Then Detroit put it all together. They outscored Orlando 38-16 in the third quarter and then coasted to victory.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to lead the top-seeded Detroit Pistons to a 98-83 win over the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, evening their first-round series and ending the longest home losing streak in NBA playoff history.

The Pistons had lost 11 straight home postseason games, a drought that started in 2008.

Game 3 is Saturday in Orlando.

Detroit dominated the third quarter, turning a tie game into a rout by outscoring the Magic by 22 points in the period with six players scoring at least five points.

After Cunningham scored a career playoff-high 39 points in Game 1 and didn’t get much help, the All-Star guard had plenty of support, with five teammates scoring in double figures.

Jalen Suggs scored 19 points and Paolo Banchero had 18 for the Magic. They combined to miss 14 of 25 shots as the team shot 33% and was held to a season low in points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

