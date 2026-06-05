Melvindale cop killer sentenced to life in prison 'where he deserves to be' says judge

The Brief Michael Lopez was sentenced to life in prison for the 2024 murder of Melvindale Cpl Mohamed Said. Lopez continued his outbursts at his sentencing and was ejected at one point. Judge Mary Hathaway told Lopez that he is being sent to prison for life which is "where he deserves to be."



The man convicted of murdering Melvindale police Cpl Mohamed Said in 2024 received his sentence on Friday – but the sentence was anything but routine.

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"Because of his actions, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison which is exactly where he deserves to be," Judge Mary Hathaway said.

Before he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Michael Lopez was kicked out of the courtroom after insulting the memory of his victim, the prosecutor and judge.

Lopez said that Said was "not built" for a job as a police officer, said that the judge "did not deserve to sit up there" and that the Muslim religion of Assistant Prosecutor Rana Hadied factored into the case.

"Everytime he tries to apologize, he ruins it," Hadied said. "He's a coward and a liar and I have nothing to say to him."

"If I was a Muslim man you wouldn't be talking to me like that," he said, as bailiffs ushered him out of the room at the judge's command.

Judge Mary Hathaway said Lopez, due to his extensive criminal history, fatally shot Said because he didn't want to return to prison.

"Corporal Said's body worn camera clearly showed that the dependent coldly and callously shot Corporal Said in the head without any justification whatsoever," Hathaway said. "After a week of testimony the jury only deliberated less than an hour, 50 minutes, to reach a unanimous verdict which says a great deal of the overwhelming evidence against the defendant and the lack of any merit toward his claim of self-defense."

Lopez in his statement to the court included claims that "justice in this country is a myth" and spoke of not receiving a fair trial.

"It's very difficult I believe, to get the justice I deserve," he said. "Due to the publicity and due to him being an officer."

Emotional victim impact statements were read in court with one of the men ending his reading with "You're going to burn in hell."

Lopez was convicted of the following charges:

Murder of a police officer (life in prison)

Felon in possession of a firearm (five years)

Felon in possession of Ammunition (five years)

Carrying a concealed weapon (five years)

Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine/ecstasy (10 years)

Possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams (four years)

Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent (five years)

Five counts of felony firearm (two years consecutively).

On July 21, 2024, Melvindale police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught.

Said used a Taser on Lopez and as the two struggled, Lopez produced his gun and pointed it at the officer.

Lopez, who argued that he though he had been shot from Said's Taser, then shot him in the head before fleeing.