Pistons star Blake Griffin has surgery on left knee, extended rehab coming

The Detroit Pistons very slim playoff chances just took a direct hit with Blake Griffin, the team's biggest star player, undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

The Pistons (13-24) announced Griffin underwent successful surgery on his left knee on Tuesday. The team also said he will undergo an extended rehab period and there is no timetable on his return.

The surgery was for an "arthroscopic debridement of his left knee," according to the team.

For the year, Griffin has played in just 18 of the team's 37 games this year, averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and shooting 35% from the field.