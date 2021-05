Michigan prep basketball star Emoni Bates said Friday he is reopening his recruitment after he said last year he was heading to Michigan State.

"I'm not sure what my future holds but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro," he said.

In 2020, Bates was named Gatorade’s national player of the year, the first sophomore to win the award.