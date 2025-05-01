PWHL announces Seattle as second expansion team

article

The Brief The PWHL's newest team will be located in Seattle. This second expansion announcement comes after Vancouver was revealed as the first new expansion team last week. The league now has eight teams.



Two new teams will take the ice when the Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s next season begins.

On Wednesday, the league announced Seattle as its next expansion team, following last week's announcement that Vancouver is also getting a team. These announcements bring the PWHL lineup to eight teams when it heads into its third season.

According to the league, Seattle was selected after an extensive Request for Proposal led by Oak View Group, the developers and operators of Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken.

"The opportunity to start a new chapter of women’s hockey in the Pacific Northwest, combined with calling the world-class Climate Pledge Arena home has so much meaning for our league. The Kraken already have been unbelievably supportive, and it’s a joy to have PWHL Seattle join the WNBA’s Storm and the NWSL’s Reign, who are skyscrapers in the city’s towering sports landscape," said Amy Scheer, PWHL vice president of business operations.

The PWHL said that the city's growing youth hockey community and support for women's sports also played a role in the selection. More than 12,000 fans attended a PWHL game in Seattle when the Montreal Victorie and Boston Fleet visited during the Takeover Tour.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 5: the PWHL regular season game between the Montreal Victoire and the Boston Fleet at the Climate Pledge Arena on January 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington, United States. (Photo by /PWHL)

"There is so much passion from women’s and girls’ hockey organizations in Seattle, and our players thrived on that energy during their Takeover Tour visit," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations.

In addition to bringing a team to Seattle, the league said it plans to host camps, clinics, and community events.

What's next:

The new team will be referred to as PWHL Seattle until a permanent name is announced.

Details regarding an Expansion Draft, and how Seattle and Vancouver will be integrated into the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24 are expected in the coming weeks.