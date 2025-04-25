PWHL expands to Vancouver - Could Detroit also get a professional women's hockey team?

article

The Brief The PWHL announced its first expansion city, Vancouver, this week. There are plans to add another team before the next season begins, with many hoping Detroit will be one of those teams. The PWHL's vice president of business operations said the league loves Detroit, but has been intentionally vague about any potential expansions.



As the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) adds a new team to its roster for next season, calls to expand to Detroit continue.

On Wednesday, the PWHL formally announced its seventh team would be Vancouver, with expectations that an eighth teen would be added before the puck drops next season. When asked if the league planned to add another team soon, Amy Scheer, the vice president of business operations, said the PWHL is not ready to share where the next team could be located.

"I think we are hopeful that we will add a second team going into season three, but at this time we are not ready to say when and where that will be," she said after the Vancouver expansion was announced.

The league has been tight-lipped about which cities have expressed interest, and where the next team could be based. Despite this, several cities have risen to the top of the list of potential contenders, such as Seattle. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that, according to a source, an agreement has not been finalized, so other cities are still on the table.

What about Detroit?

Though Detroit doesn't have a PWHL team, the city has shown that it loves women's hockey.

Detroit set the record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the United States when the Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens played at Little Caesars Arena during the Takeover Tour. Detroit also welcomed the PWHL's 1 millionth fan since the league launched in January 2024.

So, what is the PWHL saying about Detroit?

"We love Detroit," Scheer said when asked if the city could be the future home of a PWHL team. "We love the Red Wings. It's been a wonderful market for us."

She went on to say that expanding to Vancouver is only one step in the process.

"There are many more steps to come this year, potentially next year, potentially the year to follow. So, this is really one step in our first step in a long journey to continue to grow and build this league," Scheer said. "So, we are far from over. This is just day one in our journey."

However, when pressed if Detroit was in the running for a team, Scheer said the league has been intentionally vague about its next moves.

"We've been very clear over the course of all of our conversations that we've not spoken directly about particular cities of interest and the cities that we have been talking to," she said. "When we do our negotiations and we have our conversations, they're behind the scenes out of respect for not negotiating through the press or not negotiating to people. We like to have those direct relationships."

She went on to reiterate that there is a several-year expansion process underway.

"For all of the cities that expressed interest, if you're not chosen for this year, it doesn't mean you won't be chosen," Scheer said.

In addition to the newly announced Vancouver team, the PWHL has teams in Boston, Minnesota, New York, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.