PWHL in Detroit: Meet players from Sirens and Victoire ahead of this weekend's Takeover Tour game

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The Brief The New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will hold open practices Friday ahead of their game Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. The first 50 fans will have access to autograph sessions with players.



Players from the New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will meet with Detroit fans Friday, ahead of Saturday's Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena.

The Victoire will hold a free open practice at 10 a.m. Friday at the Belfor Training Center at LCA, while New York's practice will be at 2:30 p.m. The first 50 fans at both events will get to participate in an autograph session with players.

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PWHL Detroit game

Saturday afternoon's game is the second and final Detroit Takeover Tour stop of the season.

As part of the Takeover Tour, the league plays a slate of location-neutral games at cities that don't have PWHL teams.

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The league has not confirmed if it will expand again at the end of the 2025-26 season, but hopes remain high that Detroit will eventually get its own team. The city has consistently shown up for the league, with the PWHL game welcoming its 1 millionth fan during a Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena last year.

That game also set a record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the United States when 14,288 showed up to cheer on the New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost. As the league continues to grow and pick up fans, that record has been broken several times.

Get tickets to Saturday's PWHL game here.

Saturday's game will be record-setting in a different way. It will be the first ever nationally televised PWHL game in the United States. Fans who can't make it to the game will be able to watch on ION.