Women's hockey Olympians headed to Detroit during PWHL Takeover Tour - How to see them play

Fifteen Olympians will be in Detroit next month when the Professional Women's Hockey League's Takeover Tour visits Little Caesars Arena. The New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will play in Detroit on March 28.



Women's hockey doesn't stop just because the Winter Olympics are over.

As the 61 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) players who competed in the 2026 Winter Olympics head back home, hockey fans in Michigan will soon have the chance to see some of them live.

More than a dozen women who played on six Olympic teams at this year's winter games will visit Detroit next month as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

The New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire visit Little Caesars Arena on March 28. It's the second and final Detroit Takeover Tour stop this season.

New York's roster includes six players who played in Italy, while Montreal has nine Olympians. Of those players, nine played in the gold medal game, a record-setting match-up between the United States and Canada that ended with the U.S. winning gold in overtime.

Fans at Detroit's Takeover Tour stop can see one gold medal winner, Team USA's Hayley Scamurra, and eight silver medalists - Team Canada players Sarah Fillier, Kristin O'Neill, Kayle Osborne, Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Erin Ambrose, and Kati Tabin. One player from Switzerland's bronze medal team, New York's Nicole Vallario, will also be there.

New York Sirens Olympians

Sarah Fillier - Canada

Kristin O'Neill - Canada

Kayle Osborne - Canada

Kristýna Kaltounková - Czechia

Maja Nylén Persson - Sweden

Nicole Vallario - Switzerland

Montréal Victoire Olympians

Marie-Philip Poulin - Canada

Laura Stacey - Canada

Erin Ambrose - Canada

Kati Tabin - Canada

Ann-Renée Desbiens - Canada

Hayley Scamurra - USA

Natálie Mlýnková - Czechia

Sandra Abstreiter - Germany

Lina Ljungblom - Sweden

Players to watch

Some of those players headed to Detroit were named PWHL players to watch by the league after their performance on Team Canada at the Olympics: Montréal goaltender Ann‑Renée Desbiens, Montréal's Marie‑Philip Poulin, and New York's Kristin O’Neill.

Desbiens, who was named the 2025 PWHL Goaltender of the Year, was credited with helping lead Canada to gold with her protection of the net, which included a shutout against Finland.

Poulin became the all‑time leading goalscorer in Olympic women’s hockey during this year's Olympic run after an injury that sidelined her early Olympics.

O'Neill, who scored the first goal in the gold medal game, was praised for "her speed, reliability on faceoffs and aggressive forechecking" throughout this year's Olympic Games.

PWHL Takeover Tour tickets

Tickets for the March 28 game in Detroit are still available. Get tickets here.

How to watch the PWHL

Can't make it to the Takeover Tour game or just want to get into watching the PWHL? All games are streamed free on YouTube.