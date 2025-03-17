PWHL sets women's professional hockey record, welcomes 1 millionth fan in Detroit

article

The Brief The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) set a milestone in Detroit on Sunday by welcoming its 1 millionth fan. The game between the New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost also broke the record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the United States. There were 14,288 fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena.



The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) reached a new milestone in Detroit this weekend.

The league, which launched on Jan. 1, 2024, welcomed its 1 millionth fan Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena, when the New York Sirens defeated the Minnesota Frost 4-1 in front of 14,288 fans.

"Reaching one million fans is a huge milestone for our league," said Jayna Hefford, the PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations. "To see the league grow so rapidly is a reflection of the dedication of our players, who demonstrate their world-class talent every day, as well as the countless individuals behind the scenes who work relentlessly to ensure the league's success. The passion and support from our fans has been incredible, and this is only the beginning."

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: The PWHL sets a league attendance record during the first period of the game between the Minnesota Frost and the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Imag Expand

The game also set the record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the United States, breaking the previous record of 14,018 set in Denver earlier this year. Sunday's record-setting crowd brought the league's all-time attendance to 1,001,648 since starting a little over a year ago.

"This is truly a 'pinch me' moment," said Amy Scheer, the PWHL executive vice president of business operations. "The overwhelming support from fans, the energy in the arenas, and the league’s rapid growth all highlight how much people are connecting with the PWHL. Today is a moment we’ll always remember, and we’re grateful to the fans of Detroit for celebrating it with us in such a big way."

Typically, the PWHL teams play in the six cities where there are teams - Boston, Minnesota, New York, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. During the Takeover Tour, the teams head to other arenas to play. This year's Takeover Tour included nine games, with the final one scheduled for March 29 in St. Louis.

What's next:

The PWHL regular season continues until May 3, with post-season play beginning May 5.