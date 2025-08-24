Rahm and Legion XIII outlast DeChambeau and the Crushers in the LIV Golf team final

article

Jon Rahm and Legion XIII outlasted Bryson DeChambeau and the Crushers in a playoff Sunday in the LIV Golf League team final.

Legion XIII rallied to match the Crushers at 20 under at The Club at Chatham Hills, with the Stinger squad from South Africa well back at 12 under in three-team final.

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton each birdied the final two holes of regulation, then ended the playoff with a pair of birdies on the second extra hole against DeChambeau and Paul Casey. Rahm made a 6-footer and Hatton had a short putt for the deciding birdies.

Caleb Surratt led Legion XIII with a 64, Rahm and Tom McKibbin each shot 65, and Hatton had a 66. DeChambeau shot 62, Casey and Anirban Lahiri had 65s, and Charles Howell III closed with a 68. Howell birdied five of the first seven, then dropped three strokes.

Rahm helped Legion III take the team event a week after successfully defending his LIV Golf season points title in Indiana, a tournament where he closed with a 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz.