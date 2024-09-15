Riley Greene homers twice and surging Tigers top struggling Orioles 4-2
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riley Greene homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat Baltimore 4-2 on Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.
Greene hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third off Cade Povich (2-9) and a solo drive in the eighth against Gregory Soto. Greene leads the Tigers with 23 homers. He hit both homers off left-handers after entering the day batting .203 with four homers against lefties.
Detroit (77-73) remained 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota (79-70) for the last AL wild card, has won six of eight.
"That’s a really, really good team over there," Greene said. "We just keep putting our ourselves in good positions to get a possible win. Our goal is just to win every single game we can."
Baltimore (84-64) dropped its second straight series and scored just six runs in the three games. The Orioles, who have lost six of eight, fell three games back of the AL East-leading Yankees but are in position for the top AL wild card.
"Our pitching’s been really good," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We’re giving ourselves a chance to win almost every single night out. We’re playing pretty good defense. We’re just not getting enough baserunners and when we do, we’re not getting them home."
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 15: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Trey Sweeney #27 after beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 at Comerica Park on September 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)