Rookie star Corbin Carroll hits 1st grand slam, Diamondbacks pound Tigers 11-6

Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 11-6 on Friday.

Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona's previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He's hitting .307.

Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 09: Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates scoring a run in the seventh inning with Corbin Carroll #7 while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.

The game was tied a 2 after six innings, with Carroll's grand slam capping the seven-run seventh.

Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera led off the seventh with doubles, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt, Jake McCarthy punched a single over the drawn-in infield to put make it 4-2.

Arizona loaded the bases with two out, and Will Vest walked Ketel Marte to force in the fifth run. Carroll then hit a 2-2 fastball down the left-field line for his 13th homer to give Arizona a 9-2 lead.

Michael Lorenzen (2-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Carroll's home, and made it 2-0 on Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single in the second.

Zack Short's RBI double made it 2-1 in the bottom of the second, and Short's sacrifice fly tied it in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Tigers activated OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned UTL Tyler Nevin to Triple-A Toledo. Carpenter, Detroit's best power hitter, had four homers in 69 at-bats before his injury on April 27. ... Detroit OF Akil Baddoo left the game after appearing to injure his leg trying to beat out a groundball in the fourth.

TOUGH GAME

Rogers was called for catcher's interference twice, the second one wiping out a Detroit double play.

AIR QUALITY

Detroit has also been dealing with smoke issues because of the Canadian wildfires, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 129 — unhealthy for sensitive groups — at the first pitch.

UP NEXT

The teams are set to Saturday, with Detroit's Matthew Boyd (3-4, 4.57) facing Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40).

