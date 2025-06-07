Seiya Suzuki hits two of the five Cubs home runs in a 6-1 win over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago Cubs hit five home runs, including two by Seiya Suzuki, and went on to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Cubs, playing before a sold-out crowd of 41,334 in Detroit that appeared to be at least one-third Chicago fans, also got home runs from Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw. They improved to 40-24 while the Tigers fell to 42-24.

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 7: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by third base coach Quintin Berry #0 after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 7, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jameson Taillon (6-3) allowed one run on three hits and a walk in seven innings. He is 4-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his past four starts.

Suzuki gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer off Tigers opener Tyler Holton (2-3). Busch increased the margin to 3-0 with a long homer to right in the fifth, but Detroit got a run back in the bottom of the inning.

Zach McKinstry led off with his fifth triple of the season — third in the majors behind Corbin Carroll and Jarren Duran. Jake Rogers followed with a grounder to third, and McKinstry beat Shaw’s throw to the plate.

Crow-Armstrong, playing in his 200th game, added a solo homer in the seventh and Shaw did the same later in the inning. Suzuki increased the lead to 6-1 with a homer off Chase Lee in the eighth.

Key moment

Trailing 1-0, the Tigers put the leadoff hitter on first in both the third and fourth innings, but Taillon didn’t allow either runner to reach scoring position.

Key stat

Crow-Armstrong has 27 homers, 102 RBIs and 50 stolen bases in his 200 games, making him the third player to reach 25/100/50 that early in his career. Mike Trout had 37/110/56 in his first 200 games, and Mitchell Page put up 27/103/52.

Up next

The teams finish the three-game series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Jack Flaherty (4-6, 3.72) is scheduled to face RHP Cade Horton (3-0, 4.21).