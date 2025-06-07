Sovereignty beats Journalism to win the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Sovereignty bested Journalism on Saturday in a Kentucky Derby rematch to win the 157th Belmont Stakes, the second hosted at Saratoga.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado traversed the field of eight on a fast Saratoga track after downpours throughout the morning and early afternoon dried up before post time.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Sovereignty with Junior Alvarado up wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on June 07, 2025 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Expand

The 5-2 second favorite won in 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds, beating Preakness Stakes winner Journalism by three lengths.

Journalism ended up in second again and Baeza was third — the same 1-2-3 as the Kentucky Derby.

Journalism entered the gate at the Belmont as the 2-1 favorite, with Baeza the third favorite at 7-2.

Sovereignty led off the first leg of the Triple Crown by winning the Derby in early May. The Bill Mott-trained colt also edged Journalism in that race.

After the Derby win, the Godolphin-owned 3-year-old opted out of the Preakness to focus on the Belmont, forfeiting a shot at history to win the Triple Crown. The Triple Crown hasn’t been won since 2018, when Bob Baffert’s Justify won the 105th Belmont Stakes to secure the third jewel.

Journalism was the only horse to run in all three legs, winning the Preakness.