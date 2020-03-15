SportsWorks Sunday Night Discusses the Coronavirus Impact on Sports & NFL's New Collective Bargaining Agreement
Oakland head basketball coach Greg Kampe normally stops by this time of year to discuss March Madness. Unfortunately COVID-19 has us talking march sadness. He joins Dan Miller at the roundtable along with Bob Wojnowski and Will Burchfield to disect the impact of a pandemic that has swept across the country.
In the second half of the show, Wojo and Will react to the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement.