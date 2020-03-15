Expand / Collapse search

SportsWorks Sunday Night Discusses the Coronavirus Impact on Sports & NFL's New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Oakland head basketball coach Greg Kampe normally stops by this time of year to discuss March Madness. Unfortunately COVID-19 has us talking march sadness. He joins Dan Miller at the roundtable along with Bob Wojnowski and Will Burchfield to disect the impact of a pandemic that has swept across the country.

SportsWorks 3-15 — Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe, Will Burchfield, Bob Wojnowski &amp; Dan Miller talk coronavirus.

The rountable had an extra guest in Oakland basketball Head Coach Greg Kampe. He sat down with Wojo, Burchie &amp; Dan Miller to discuss the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the world of sports.

In the second half of the show, Wojo and Will react to the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement.

SportsWorks 3-15 — Roundtable dives into the NFL CBA agreement

Bob Wojnowski &amp; Will Burchfield sit with Dan Miller to discuss the news of the new CBA agreement with the NFL and it's players.