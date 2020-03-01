Expand / Collapse search

Sportsworks Sunday - Roundtables Talk CBB, Lions, Pistons, Red Wings

Published 
Sports
FOX 2 Detroit

Sportsworks Sunday night featured Tim McCormick and Dan Miller breaking down Michigan's loss to Ohio State plus MSU's big win over Maryland and the week ahead for both teams as they wrap up the Big Ten regular season.

Sportsworks 3-1 — Tim McCormick talks MSU and UM hoops

Dan was the joined by Pat Caputo and John Niyo to discuss the latest on the Lions and Matthew Stafford after the team spent the week in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Sportsworks 3-1 — Roundtable Talks Lions at the Combine

Finally, Niyo and Caputo talked about the Pistons as they wrap up their west coast trip and the Red Wings after the NHL trade deadline.

Sportsworks 3-1 — Roundtable Talks Pistons and Red Wings