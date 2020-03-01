Sportsworks Sunday - Roundtables Talk CBB, Lions, Pistons, Red Wings

Sportsworks Sunday night featured Tim McCormick and Dan Miller breaking down Michigan's loss to Ohio State plus MSU's big win over Maryland and the week ahead for both teams as they wrap up the Big Ten regular season.

Dan was the joined by Pat Caputo and John Niyo to discuss the latest on the Lions and Matthew Stafford after the team spent the week in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Finally, Niyo and Caputo talked about the Pistons as they wrap up their west coast trip and the Red Wings after the NHL trade deadline.