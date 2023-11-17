This weekend’s college football on FOX: No. 3 Michigan hits the road to battle Maryland in tripleheader

Michigan is undefeated and travels on the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins in the featured matchup of three games Saturday on FOX.

The Wolverines will play their second game without head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is suspended for the remaining three games of the regular season for an alleged sign stealing scandal.

Maryland beat Nebraska last week and wants to shock the world by handing the Wolverines their first loss this season.

Coverage kicks off at 10 a.m. ET with Big Noon Kickoff on FOX and at noon ET, No. 3 Michigan faces Maryland, and the action rolls on at 4 p.m. ET with a Pac-12 showdown when No. 6 Oregon squares off with Arizona State, and the night concludes at 8 p.m. ET when No. 7 Texas faces Iowa State.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan (10-0) is trying for their third straight conference championship, and next week's showdown with Ohio State is the hurdle they need to clear as they pursue that.

In fact, the Wolverines could lose to Maryland (6-4) and still reach the Big Ten title game by beating the Buckeyes.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins evades the tackle of defensive back Isaac Gifford #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a gain in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Maryland played Michigan tough last season in a 34-27 loss, but the Terrapins have beaten the Wolverines only once in 11 meetings. That was in 2014, Maryland's first season in the Big Ten — and Michigan's last before Harbaugh arrived, the Associated Press reported.

The Terps snapped a four-game losing streak last weekend at Nebraska to become bowl eligible.

A win at Maryland on Saturday would make No. 2 Michigan the first college football program with 1,000 victories.

No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona State

No. 6 Oregon (9-1) tries to keep its Pac-12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win against Arizona State on Saturday. The Ducks have won four straight games and have the nation's highest scoring offense, the AP reported.

Fifth-year quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 3,135 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions, jumping into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving could hit 1,000 yards rushing this season with 71 yards against the Sun Devils.

Running back Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

Arizona State (3-7) has recovered from a rough start to the season by winning two of its past three games, including last weekend's 17-7 win over UCLA.

The Sun Devils defense is led by DL B.J. Green, who has 50 quarterback pressures this season, which ranks fifth in FBS. He's fourth in the country with 11 quarterback hits.

The AP notes that Arizona last beat Oregon in 2017 and 2019.

No. 7 Texas vs. Iowa State

No. 7 Texas (9-1) visits Iowa State (6-4) on Saturday night for a key Big 12 game. The Longhorns have reeled off four straight wins since Oklahoma handed them their only defeat.

The Longhorns are not only playing to reach the conference championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 2. Texas also has aspirations to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They would need to win out and get some help to do it.

Jahdae Barron #23 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after tackling Wyatt Wieland #11 of the Wyoming Cowboys in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Iowa State is the only team in the Big 12 to score every time it's been inside the opponent's 20-yard line in conference games. According to the AP, the Cyclones are 24 for 24 in the red zone, with 14 touchdowns and 10 field goals.

The Cyclones weathered the state investigation into illegal sports wagering by athletes, which led to the suspension of five starters, and a 1-2 start entering conference play.

Texas freshman C.J. Baxter is back as the starting tailback after Jonathon Brooks was lost for the season to a knee injury last week. Baxter enters the game with 390 yards rushing, including a 54-yard touchdown, the AP noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.








