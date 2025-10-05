Tigers-Mariners: Game 2 of the American League Division Series

article

The Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

The Tigers took Game 1 in a thrilling extra-inning 3-2 victory. Tarik Skubal starts for Detroit in the second game held in Seattle before the series returns to Detroit.

---Live Updates Below---

Polanco homers again

Jorge Polanco scored his second home run of the game, putting the Mariners up 2-0 after blasting it beyond left field.

Skubal keeps it close

Despite giving up a home run, Tarik Skubal kept the game close with seven strikeouts through five innings.

The Tigers stranded two batters on base, including Parker Meadows at third in the 5th inning.

Luis Castillo pitched into the 4th inning before being replaced Gabe Speier as the Mariners' second to take the mound.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 05: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during Game Two of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025 i Expand

Mariners strike first

Jorge Polanco got the game's scoring off first with a solo blast to left center field in the fourth inning.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in S Expand

Scoreless through three

The score remained 0-0 after three innings. Tarik Skubal has thrown four strikeouts, including one against Cal Raleigh in the first inning.

Mariners' starter Luis Castillo also had three strikeouts through three innings.