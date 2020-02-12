Tigers Spring Training - Day 1 in Lakeland

Jennifer Hammond reports from Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Florida.
First, the message from manager Ron Gardenhire to the team after a 114 loss season.
Tigers Spring Training – First Workout
Jennifer Hammond reports from Lakeland, Florida on the Tigers first workout of Spring Training.
Next, she spoke with pitcher Matt Manning about learning from the veterans plus Ron Gardenhire has some fun with reliever Alex Wilson.
Tigers Spring Training – Pitchers on Day 1
Jennifer Hammond spoke with Matt Manning plus Ron Gardenhire takes a shot at Alex Wilson on day one of Spring Training down in Lakeland.