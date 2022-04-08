Tigers win Opening Day 5-4 thanks to Javier Baez magic

The Detroit Tigers battled back against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day in the Motor City thanks to Miguel Cabrera, a backup catcher, and two new players in Austin Meadows and Javier Baez.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the 8th inning, Cabrera singled home two runs to tie the game at 3. Jonathan Schoop was then hit by a pitch but last year's April hero, Akil Baddoo tapped into a fielder's choice, sending the game into the 9th tied at 3.

But Gregory Soto gave up a moonshot to Chicago's Andrew Vaughn to give the White Sox a 4-3 lead.

Rookie Spencer Torkelson lead off the 9th for the Tigers but struck out. Manager A.J. Hinch went to the bench in Eric Haase who worked the count full - and launched a no-doubter himself over the left field wall.

Robbie Grossman struck out swinging on a 2-2 count but newcomer Austin Meadows tripled to deep right-center. Bringing up another fresh face to Detroit in Javier Baez, who singled against the right field wall. It was initially ruled a catch but later overturned upon review, giving the Tigers the 4-3 victory.

The ball bounced off the wall before hitting the glove of right-fielder AJ Pollock.

The weather, once again, was cold and wet but there's a lot of excitement around this Tigers team for the first time in years.

The scoring for the White Sox all came in the first two innings. Chicago got on the board in the top of the first when Eloy Jiménez singled to center, scoring Jose Abreu from third. They added two more in the top of the second when AJ Pollock drove in Jake Burger. Pollock was then driven in from second when Luis Robert doubled to left.

That got the Detroit bullpen up as Eduardo Rodriguez was in trouble. He ultimately lasted a total of four innings on Opening Day but was responsible for all three of the White Sox' runs. The bullpen, however, held firm for the rest of the game, allowing just three baserunners.

The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the sixth when Jeimer Candelario singled in Robbie Grossman from third. With runners on the corners and just one out, Miguel Cabrera came up but grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the eighth and Candelario came up with just one out but he was caught looking for strike three. The ball got past the catcher and a perplexed Candelario walked back to the dugout and the runners held.

Following a visit from White Sox manager Tony La Russa, Chicago went to the bullpen to bring in Aaron Bummer to face Cabrera. On the first pitch, the future hall-of-famer singled in two runs to tie the game.

The Sox then brought in closer Liam Hendriks who got Baddoo to tap out.

