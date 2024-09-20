Where to watch the Detroit Lions, other NFL games: Week 3

article

Here we go, Lions fans. That game last Sunday ended brutally – but it's time to regain the momentum. Jared Goff and Aidan Hutchinson are ready to move on – as is Dan Campbell.

The Lions (1-1) are now turning their focus to the desert as they'll take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) this Sunday in Phoenix and you can see each snap on FOX 2.

What time is the Lions-Cardinals game?

The Detroit Lions will visit the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

It's the second game of the season and both teams are going to feel the need for another win to keep pace in the division.

The Lions outgained the Buccaneers last week in Detroit – nearly doubling the yardage total – but they couldn't finish drives and went 1 of 7 in the red zone.

Aiden Hutchinson: We had an early loss last year; everyone thought we sucked again

But the Bucs won 20-16 despite Hutchinson's career-high of 4.5 sacks.

So pick up the pieces and get back to work. That's how Campbell is looking at it.

Top power rankings

Meanwhile, in this third week of the NFL season, the Chiefs, Texans, and Lions top FOX Sports’ power rankings for the week.

Week 3 features some key games between 2-0 teams, including the Texans at the Vikings and the Chargers at the Steelers. And one of the best matchups will be America’s Game of the Week: the somehow winless Ravens visiting the inconsistent Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

