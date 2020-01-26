Staples Center to host public memorial for Kobe Bryant, 8 other helicopter crash victims
A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash on a mountainside in Calabasas, will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24, sources say.
Gayle King ‘very angry’ at CBS News over ‘out-of-context’ Kobe Bryant clip
“CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King slammed her own network Thursday for distributing an "out-of-context" clip that enraged fans of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant -- and she plans to have a "very intense" conversation with CBS honchos.
Shaq pays for family's laptop at Best Buy after giving condolences for his sister and Kobe Bryant
"We walked off, then Shaq comes to us and says, 'I like yall, so get the nicest one in here and I'll pay for it,'" Patrick Martin wrote on Facebook.
Congressman introduces Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act
U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Thursday, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters.
Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims
"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," Shaq wrote on Twitter.
LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.
Vanessa Bryant posts statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant released a statement on her Instagram account addressing the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
SkyFOX pilot weighs in on Kobe Bryant's chopper crash
FOX 2 spoke to one of our own pilots to find out more about the conditions that led to the fatal crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.
Was pilot for Kobe Bryant feeling pressure to fly that day?
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The pilot in the foggy-weather helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant was well-acquainted with the skies over Los Angeles and accustomed to flying celebrities.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
LeBron James breaks silence on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!'
LeBron James broke his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death on Monday night, writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.
Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line
Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.
Magic Johnson reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Greatest Laker of all-time is gone’
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson called Kobe Bryant an “icon” who did so much for basketball and the city of Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, died Sunday when his helicopter crashed north of Los Angeles.
Lakers fans flock to Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, who spent his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.