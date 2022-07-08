Expand / Collapse search

Detroit fashion scene continues to bloom as designers set up shop in city

By FOX 2 Staff
Fashion designers taking on Paris and New York are also setting up shop in Detroit

For FOX 2's style file this Friday, designer Chuck Bennett had the chance to show off brands from Tag Cottage, Moses King Menswear, and Christina Del're

(FOX 2) - From the Style File on FOX 2 Friday, designer Chuck Bennett had plenty to show off as the fashion scene in Detroit continues to bloom.

Even under the shadow of New York and Paris, two of the fashion centers of the world, brands are seeing potential in what the Motor City has to offer. 

Three of those designers include:

Tag Cottage - Indian bridal Boutique 
IG: @tagcottagenovi
sales@tajcottage.com

MOSES KING MENSWEAR 
IG: @Moseskingmenswear 
moseskingcollections@gmail.com

Christina Del’re
IG @cdrchristinadelre
petitetweetscp@gmail.com 