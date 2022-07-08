Detroit fashion scene continues to bloom as designers set up shop in city
(FOX 2) - From the Style File on FOX 2 Friday, designer Chuck Bennett had plenty to show off as the fashion scene in Detroit continues to bloom.
Even under the shadow of New York and Paris, two of the fashion centers of the world, brands are seeing potential in what the Motor City has to offer.
Three of those designers include:
Tag Cottage - Indian bridal Boutique
IG: @tagcottagenovi
sales@tajcottage.com
MOSES KING MENSWEAR
IG: @Moseskingmenswear
moseskingcollections@gmail.com
Christina Del’re
IG @cdrchristinadelre
petitetweetscp@gmail.com